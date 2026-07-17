Huddersfield v Wigan: Five takeaways as Warriors ‘hold their nerve’ in game that ‘brought back the biff’

Following Wigan Warriors’ 24-10 win over Huddersfield Giants at the Accu Stadium, here are our five key takeaways.

The top line

Wigan Warriors overcame a tough test to secure an 18-10 win over Huddersfield Giants at the Accu Stadium.

The Challenge Cup winners were overwhelming favourites heading into the contest, but were put under the cosh early on as Taane Milne opened the scoring to put Huddersfield 4-0 up. But, Wigan hit back quickly, taking a slender 10-4 lead into half-time thanks to back-to-back tries from Oliver Partington and Zach Eckersley.

That seemed to fire up the Giants, though, which eventually saw Jacob Gagai pull them level.

At one point, it seemed it was heading for golden point, with Huddersfield also having the better chances of the teams, but an Adam Keighran penalty restored Wigan’s lead.

Soon after, it was the Eckersley show, with the winger bagging two late in the day to complete a fine hat-trick and send Wigan back home with the spoils.

Ramifications

Wigan’s win against Huddersfield sees them leapfrog Wakefield Trinity back into second place in the Super League table, while also pulling back to within two points of table-toppers Leeds Rhinos. Brad Arthur’s side are still to play this weekend, though.

But for Huddersfield, they stay rooted to the bottom of the table, with the likes of Hull FC, Castleford Tigers, York Knights and Bradford Bulls all in action later this weekend as well.

Needle

There’s a saying in some rugby league circles, ‘bring back the biff’. The biff was there tonight, and it was there for all to see.

The way the two teams went about things today, you would have thought they were arch nemeses.

It started from pretty much the first whistle, with Kaide Ellis and Fenton Rogers becoming familiar with one another, leading to a warning. That did little to stop the teams, though, as they again just found new and unique ways to get stuck into each other. The odd collision in dead play here, the odd shove there. Brad O’Neill even played with a ripped shirt for a decent chunk of the first-half.

Eventually, though, the players were punished as Shea O’Connor and Tui Lolohea were handed their marching orders. Even that didn’t bring an end to it, with some more flare-ups in the second-half.

Who started it off is probably not even the debate to be had with it, it just seemed like everyone was keen to get stuck into one another.

Was it frustration? An attempt to stifle? Who knows.

But the biff was brought back. The biff was very much there.

Things to build on

To say the Giants were underdogs in this one would be the understatement of the 2026 season. Yes, they have already beaten Wigan this season, at the Brick Community Stadium no less, but they also came into this round 19 fixture in the midst of yet another major injury crisis and on a run of 11 defeats in a row.

They looked a far cry from that, though. This was a notable step up across the board.

It was all built off the back of pretty well-executed basics. Carrying hard through the middle and simply allowing the set to play out organically rather than panicking.

Then, just when Wigan’s defence started to break ranks, and it was only small gaps between individual connections rather than gaping holes in the line, that’s when they pounced. That’s when the flair kicked in; offloads just at the point of contact, designed to create second-phase and support runners hitting clever angles to break through.

Huddersfield’s defence was also notably improved, particularly in the scramble.

Overall, this just felt like a performance they can properly build off for the rest of this season and looking towards 2027.

There was a lot to like about it.

Holding firm

Wigan were really put under pressure tonight, but they held firm and eventually got over the line.

Was it the prettiest performance Wigan have ever put on? No. Far from it, in fact. But this victory was built on grit and determination.

It took some key men to make themselves counted; Luke Thompson was simply outstanding all game as he continues to push his case for the World Cup squad, Man of the Match Keighran and hat-trick hero Eckersley stood up when it mattered most with some lovely attacking work on their edge.

Within that, this was a Wigan team that potentially needed to come through a game like this unscathed. They again deployed a number of teenagers, five in fact, and this was exactly the sort of lesson players need to get fully acquainted to life in Super League.

Wigan also showed their ruthless edge tonight, in a game where they needed to show it. They probably created four or five clear-cut chances tonight, mostly via big linebreaks as well, and they scored four tries. The speed at which they took them was frightening, too, with Eckersley’s opening score coming in pretty much their first tackle within the Giants’ 20 after working it down the pitch. The same can be said for his second try, too, coming mere moments after they got into striking range.

Wigan will be better than what they showed tonight. They have to be if they want to achieve what they want to achieve. But tonight showed proper minerals. Tonight showed just why Wigan are the team that they are.

Tonight showed that when the cards are against them, Wigan know how to win.

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