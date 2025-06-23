Huddersfield Giants star Taane Milne could yet face sanctions for his alleged eye gouge on Warrington Wolves forward Jordan Crowther despite it not appearing in this week’s Match Review Panel punishments.

Milne was placed on report during Saturday’s game between the two sides after Crowther made a complaint to referee James Vella that he had been gouged by Milne.

The incident was a notable omission from Monday’s Match Review Panel notes. However, the matter is still not closed, Love Rugby League has learned.

It is understood that the incident has been referred for further investigation by the Rugby Football League, which could yet leave the door open for a punishment and a potential charge.

That essentially means that both the Wolves and the Giants have seven days starting from today (Monday) to submit either a formal complaint or any information which, in the Wire’s case, supports Crowther’s claim or in Huddersfield’s refutes it.

As things stand, it was deemed by the Match Review Panel that there was insufficient evidence to charge Milne for anything meaning he is free to play this weekend and is not subject to any formal disciplinary action.

Any charge, if proven, would likely be incredibly serious and lead to the possibility of a hefty suspension for Milne.

However, as of right now, nothing has been brought against the outside back – but the situation is expected to develop in the coming days.

Another incident which was placed on report – Jake Wingfield’s tackle on Ryan Hall – was cleared, though.

Wingfield was cleared of a possible crusher tackle, with the MRP notes stating that the footage was ‘inconclusive’ in regards to any dangerous and intention pressure.

