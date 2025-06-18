Huddersfield release overseas star to pave way for Matt Frawley arrival

Huddersfield Giants have allowed forward Jack Murchie to leave the club – opening the door for them to bring in Leeds Rhinos half-back Matt Frawley.

The Giants are exploring the possibility of a deal to sign the Australian half-back for a second time to cover for Adam Clune, who has suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend’s defeat to Wigan Warriors.

The Rhinos are willing to let Frawley leave, but for a deal to be struck, they had to release an overseas player due to being full on their quota.

And Murchie has proven to be that player.

The forward was under contract until the end of next season having joined Huddersfield on a three-year deal at the beginning of the 2024 campaign.

But the Giants have granted him a release, and he will now return to Australia.

Huddersfield director of rugby Andy Kelly said: “We’re always appreciative of a player who comes over and gives their best for the Giants, we’re sympathetic to the reasons why Jack wants to go home and we’ve worked together to ensure that happens, we wish him the very best of luck.”

All Out Rugby League revealed earlier this week that a deal for Frawley was looming, with the half-back set to join Huddersfield on loan.

That would provide them with a boost as they face up to another period without Clune, their influential half-back who appears to have suffered another injury.

It also leaves Leeds with a quota spot at their disposal should they wish to use it for the remainder of this season.

