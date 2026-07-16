Huddersfield Giants have lost three key players for the rest of the 2026 season – with Tom Burgess among those whose campaign has been brought to a premature ending.

Burgess had hip surgery earlier this week which has curtained his year and ensured he will play no further part in the Super League action under Jim Lenihan in 2026.

The former England international is under contract for next season – the final year of the three-year deal he signed to join Huddersfield – meaning his focus is now on being ready for the start of 2027.

“Tom Burgess had hip surgery yesterday,” Lenihan said. “He is done now for the year, so there are no lagging effects going into next year. He is still signed for next year so he is putting himself in a position to play next year.”

Meanwhile, half-back Olly Russell is also done for at least the rest of this year after suffering a significant rupture to his Achilles tendon during last weekend’s defeat to Bradford Bulls.

The half needed assistance to leave the field and will now wear a protective boot for several months – though there is good news in that the injury does not need surgery, which would have potentially ruled him out for even longer.

But again, his season is over.

“Olly has had a 50 percent rupture of his Achilles and will be out for the rest of the year,” Lenihan revealed. “I don’t think it will require surgery but he will be in a boot for the next four or five months.”

The situation is also the same for forward Asher O’Donnell. He suffered an ankle injury during the Magic Weekend loss to York Knights after a controversial hip drop tackle from Cody Hunter.

Hunter was charged for that incident but only given a Grade B sanction. However, the clash has led to O’Donnell also needing to undergo surgery to repair his ankle ligaments.

“Asher O’Donnell is finished for the year. He needed an ankle reconstruction of the ligaments because the hip drop tackle landed on him and ruptured both sides.”

The Giants have also lost Adam Swift for at least the next month with a calf problem.