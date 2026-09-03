Huddersfield star George Flanagan’s season has been cut short by a calf tear, Giants head coach Jim Lenihan has confirmed.

Utility back Flanagan has been among Huddersfield’s shining stars throughout a difficult campaign which has taken an upturn in recent weeks, with Lenihan starting to turn things around following a mid-season arrival.

Last weekend saw the Giants pick up their fifth win in six games, beating play-off contenders Leigh Leopards 30-18 at the Accu Stadium.

Flanagan – who will turn 22 in December – featured off the bench in that clash, but was forced off at the back end of the game having pulled up hurt after being chased down by veteran Leopards winger Josh Charnley.

Post-match, Lenihan admitted scans would be required to determine whether the calf-related issue was a serious one: and with the results now back, the youngster’s season is over.

Huddersfield star George Flanagan’s season over as coach delivers injury prognosis

The Giants have just two games remaining in 2026 and will round off on home soil against Castleford Tigers come September 12.

Before that though, they travel to Craven Park this weekend where they’ll attempt to add to Hull KR’s recent misery.

Undertaking pre-match media duties on Wednesday, Australian coach Lenihan explained: “In the algorithmic world of tears, George has got a 2B or something like that, which is four-to-six weeks (out).

“He’s obviously done for the rest of the year, and Sam Hewitt got a Category One (concussion) last week, so he’s observing stand down policy.

“They’re the injuries we’ve got this week.”

Elsewhere, Jacob Gagai pulled out of last weekend’s game against Leigh just hours before kick-off through a muscular problem.

He is expected to return on Friday night against KR though, alongside Joe Greenwood, whose absence last weekend was due to illness in his household.

Lenihan said: “Gags trained today (Wednesday), so hopefully if he gets through Captain’s Run tomorrow (Thursday), he should be able to be considered for selection.