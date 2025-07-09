Huddersfield Giants youngster makes Championship switch with loan confirmed

Huddersfield Giants young gun Connor Carr has returned for a second stint at Bradford Bulls, linking up with the Championship outfit on a two-week loan deal.

Outside-back Carr, who turned 22 in February, has been with the Giants since the age of 14 and made his Super League debut earlier this year against Catalans Dragons.

He has featured three times at senior level for the Giants in total, with his most recent appearance coming in Round 9 against Castleford Tigers.

Having played back in the reserves since then, the youngster will now get some game time in the second tier with Bradford.

Last term, Carr – who was a Huddersfield season ticket holder growing up – grabbed two tries in three games as a loanee for the Bulls, with both of those scored in a win against local rivals Featherstone Rovers.

Prior, he’d also donned a shirt for both Oldham and Batley Bulldogs as a loanee, so his senior career appearance tally now sits at 37 with 17 tries scored.

Carr’s second Bradford debut is expected to come in this weekend’s crunch Championship clash away against York, a game which sees the sides sat second and third in the division come to blows.

If Brian Noble’s side are able to pick up a win on the road, they’ll leapfrog the Knights and move second themselves.

As Carr’s return to Odsal was announced, Huddersfield’s Director of Rugby Andy Kelly said: “Connor has been playing in the reserves of late.

“But we feel it’s more beneficial for him to be playing in a team at the top of the Championship, where he is familiar with the team and coaching staff too.”

After this weekend’s game at York, Bradford host Oldham on July 18. Following that match, Huddersfield and the Bulls will decide whether to extend the outside-back’s loan.

