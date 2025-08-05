Huddersfield Giants forward Jack Bibby has linked up with Championship outfit Widnes, joining the Vikings on loan until the end of the season.

Wigan Warriors youth product Bibby, who will turn 24 in October, penned a three-year deal as he joined the Giants ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Making the move to West Yorkshire alongside Sam Halsall, the young duo were part of a swap deal which saw Jake Wardle join Wigan.

Bibby’s debut for the Giants came in September 2024 against Warrington Wolves, and he has gone on to feature six more times at first-team level this term.

His most appearance came in unusual circumstances, being activated as the 18th man in a Super League clash away against former club Wigan on July 11.

Huddersfield Giants young gun makes Championship switch as loan length confirmed

Bibby played one senior game for Wigan during his time as a Warriors player, marking the occasion with a try in a 38-28 defeat to Hull KR back in August 2022.

Having also featured as either a loanee or on dual-registration for Oldham, Workington Town, Whitehaven, Keighley Cougars, Bradford Bulls and Dewsbury Rams, Widnes will become the ninth club of his career.

The front-rower, who can also slot in at loose, is expected to make his debut for the Vikings in Sunday’s Championship home clash against Batley Bulldogs.

As the second tier outfit announced Bibby’s arrival, head coach Allan Coleman said: “It’s great to have Jack on board, it’s a massive plus for us to have him come in with the run we’ve got now till the end of the season.

“He’s a tough, robust middle who came through the Wigan academy system before joining Huddersfield.

“He’ll bring a lot of energy to us and give some real competition for places for the back end of the season.”

