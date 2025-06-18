Huddersfield Giants tie down off-contract star as Matt Frawley makes loan switch

Huddersfield Giants have tied down off-contract hooker Zac Woolford to a new two-year deal, alongside drafting in Leeds Rhinos half-back Matt Frawley on a one-month loan.

Woolford has made 10 appearances for the Giants in his maiden campaign at the John Smith’s Stadium, while Frawley has previously made 22 appearances for the Giants during his spell at the club in 2019.

This news comes following the departure of Jack Murchie, who will return to Australia with immediate effect.

Huddersfield Giants tie down Zac Woolford while Matt Frawley makes loan switch

Former Canberra Raiders ace Woolford struggled with injury throughout the early rounds of the campaign, but has since made a stellar return to the side, notbaly notching two assists against Wigan last weekend.

Commenting on the news, Woolford said: “I’m really happy to get the deal done! I wanted to come over here and prove myself before I signed anything long term. It’s been a tough year, but I feel like we’re going in the right direction and it’s the right time to sort the next two years out and get things moving forward.”

“I’ve worked really hard to get back on the field and I’m starting to find my feet. Hopefully we can build on that and have a really strong end to the year.”

MORE GIANTS: Huddersfield release overseas star to pave way for Matt Frawley arrival

Gaints head coach, Luke Robinson, added: “We’re extremely excited about him committing to us. He’s a popular member within the group. He brings a lot of energy to the group too. He’s going into his best years we feel, and his best Rugby is in front of him. He’s a crafty Hooker that we rely on a lot for his skill and his service. We’re really happy to have him on board and we can get the best out of him. He’ll also help get the best out of us over the next two years.”

“It’s a huge positive. Zac was one that we wanted to get done early. We realised that there would be other Super League clubs or even NRL sides, knocking on his door, so it’s good that we’ve got it signed and sealed.”

Elsewhere, the arrival of Leeds half-back Frawley also comes at a good time for Robinson, with current starting half Adam Clune again sidelined with injury. Frawley has found himself out in the cold at Headingley this season, losing his starting spot to former Giant Jake Connor, and has been forced to play in the reserves as a result.

The Australian has made 32 appearances for the Rhinos to date following his switch from Canberra last year, but is off-contract at the end of the current campaign.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Kallum Watkins’ Leeds future finalised as post-playing role revealed

👉🏻 Castleford Tigers launch play for Hull FC forward in big recruitment move

👉🏻 Ranking Super League club’s average attendances midway through 2025: Hull 3rd, Hull KR 4th..

👉🏻 Hull KR launch bid for Warrington Wolves forward in shock move