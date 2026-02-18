Huddersfield Giants have closed in on a deal to sign one of Halifax Panthers’ star talents following the Championship club’s demise – with Tanguy Zenon set to sign for Luke Robinson’s men.

The 23-year-old is one of numerous free agents that have emerged on the transfer market after Halifax were ordered into liquidation at the start of last week.

The Panthers tried desperately to keep playing and ensure Kyle Eastmond’s squad remained together moving forwards, but they were unable to do so, and reluctantly told the players last week they were free to sign elsewhere.

That has led to a raft of the Panthers’s big names moving on. Brad Day has signed for Oldham, while David Nofoaluma is expected to sign for Super League newcomers York Knights.

And Zenon, who only joined Halifax on a one-year deal at the start of this season, is now also set to secure an immediate opportunity elsewhere after Huddersfield made a move for the centre.

He made an impressive start to life in the Championship, scoring two tries in Halifax’s first three games. And with the Giants already struggling due to injuries across Robinson’s backline, they are now in the hunt to sign the French international.

Zenon is believed to be close to agreeing a deal until the end of the current Super League season, and he could even come into contention to feature for the Giants this weekend when they take on Wakefield Trinity.

With injuries to the likes of Adam Swift and Liam Sutcliffe already leaving Huddersfield light in the outside backs, they have identified Zenon as a player who can come in and add immediate cover to their squad.

As for Halifax, they are now set to lose another key player as they frantically try to put together a rescue package that would see them return to the field in the Championship this season. Should they manage to achieve it, they will be without a number of players that started the season with them, it seems.