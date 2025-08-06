Huddersfield Giants suffer latest injury blow with star man ruled out for season

Huddersfield Giants’ injury woes continue, with star half-back Tui Lolohea ruled out for the rest of the season through a quad injury.

Lolohea suffered the injury in his side’s round 20 win over Hull FC, where he won Man of the Match, and was seen with ice strapped around his thigh after the game.

His injury also comes following season-ending blows to both Adam Clune and Niall Evalds.

‘Quad tear’

The half-back, who joined the Giants in 2022 after a two-year stint at Salford Red Devils, has been a key man for Ian Robinson this season, making 14 appearances in all competitions and scoring six tries along the way.

However, he will not add to his tally after seeing his season ended by a tear in his quad.

“Tui Lolohea has unfortunately been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season after sustaining an injury against Hull FC,” a club statement read.

“Tui sustained a quad tear in the game and will now miss the remaining Super League games.

“This is a huge blow for the Tongan International, who has been playing some of his best rugby in the Claret and Gold.

“We wish Tui the very best in his recovery and look forward to seeing him return in 2026.”

His injury now leaves the Giants in a tricky spot at half-back. Kieran Rush is the likely replacement to step in alongside Matt Frawley, after notching 11 appearances for the Giants so far this campaign, while full-back George Flanagan Jr has experience in the halves, with 11 of his 37 career appearances coming here.

11th-placed Huddersfield are yet to name their wider 21-man squad for this weekend’s clash with Catalans Dragons, but a win on Saturday and results elsewhere falling their way could see them leapfrog Castleford Tigers into 10th. They would also pull to within two points of Les Dracs in ninth as well.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Brad Arthur reveals ‘multi-year Leeds Rhinos offer as hint dropped on 2026 decision

👉🏻 Every structure change in Super League history as tweaks hit double figures with expansion

👉🏻 Salford Red Devils coach makes honest admission on own future amid ongoing saga