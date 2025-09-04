Huddersfield Giants star tipped for shock Leeds Rhinos 2026 switch

Huddersfield Giants forward Oliver Wilson has been linked with a shock switch across West Yorkshire for 2026 – with Leeds Rhinos tipped to move a move for the forward.

Wilson was missing from the Giants side that featured against the Rhinos on Thursday night amidst a mounting injury crisis that has effectively plagued Luke Robinson all season long. A whole host of stars were missing for the West Yorkshire derby.

But Wilson’s future has now come under the microscope after Sky Sports’ Jon Wilkin suggested in the latter stages of Thursday’s broadcast that there were ‘strong rumours’ not only linking Wilson with an exit from the club, but actually with a switch across West Yorkshire.

The Rhinos are on the hunt for a frontline forward to boost their ranks in 2026 after the departure of Sam Lisone to Hull FC. They had been looking in the overseas market, but may now look closer to home for his replacement in the shape of Wilson.

He has become a firm regular at the Giants in recent years, and has made 19 Super League appearances in 2025. However, his future could be in doubt at the Accu Stadium, it seems.

In addition, Love Rugby League was informed by sources earlier this week that Wilson was attracting interest from other Super League clubs but had been unable to substantiate those claims.

Wilson joined Huddersfield as a teenager from Bradford for a significant transfer fee. He has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the Giants. The 25-year-old also has one cap for England.

He remains under contract, and any deal would be subject to a transfer fee. But Wilkin’s comments have certainly raised speculation he could be leaving the Giants.

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Darren Lockyer explains why he wants to buy London Broncos in shock move

👉🏻 Matt Peet only 4th and shock winner as Super League coach of year candidates ranked

👉🏻 Andy Burnham makes demand to Salford owners as fresh meetings planned to solve ‘limbo’

👉🏻 Super League Rivals Round Predictions: Huge upsets and thrillers among Martin Offiah’s tips