Huddersfield Giants fear that Oliver Russell has suffered a serious injury following the club’s defeat to Bradford Bulls.

Russell appeared to be in agony after a worrying-looking incident at the start of the second half. With nobody around him, the halfback pulled up and threw the ball away before falling in a heap on the floor.

Such was the innocuous nature of the incident, there were naturally fears about the severity of the injury, with Russell carried down the tunnel afterwards.

While the Giants do not yet know the full nature of the blow, Lenihan admitted it was not looking good.

“It sort of looks at the moment like it’s going to be either partially torn or fully torn achilles,” Lenihan said.

“So he’s going to have some obviously extended time now. So he won’t be playing again the rest of this year.”

His injury will likely pave a way back in the team for George Flanagan Jnr, who Lenihan admitted was left out of the team for the match, with Niall Evalds preferred instead.

Explaining his decision to leave out the youngster, Lenihan said: “I just think George has probably hit a bit of a flat spot at the moment. It’s been a big six weeks for him, like we’ve had a big six weeks as a club with the way we’re training, a lot of input mentally.

“I just think he probably needs to freshen up a little bit, and a couple of weeks won’t hurt him just to sort of freshen up and be good for the back end of the year, or depending on how the boys go, if you’re playing well, you keep your spot at the moment.”

On Evalds’ display, Lenihan said: “He came up with a fair few errors today, Niall at the back end trying to win the game for us, but again, we just needed to keep hitting over the advantage line. They would have fell in a hole themselves, but we just kept falling short.”