Huddersfield Giants star ruled out for season as shock lay-off confirmed

Huddersfield Giants have suffered a hammer blow on the injury front: with star half-back Adam Clune ruled out for the rest of the season.

Clune, arguably Huddersfield’s most important attacking player, has struggled to stay fit this season and been limited to just five matches for the Giants.

He impressed during last weekend’s narrow defeat to Wigan Warriors but left the field in the closing stages of the clash against the reigning Super League champions clutching his leg.

And scans have now confirmed the Giants’ worst fears, that Clune has picked up a serious hamstring problem which could rule him out for the next four months, bringing his campaign to an end.

Huddersfield have acted swiftly to bring in Leeds half-back Matt Frawley on an initial month-long loan, but Luke Robinson admitted the loss of Clune was a significant blow.

“He’s out for the year,” Robinson confirmed on his pre-match press conference. “He’s had a torrid time, has Cluney. He came back in pre-season, went to Australia fit and came back injured.

“He re-did it on his return, was out again and he’s obviously one of our key signings and has only managed to play five games which is disappointing for him and us.

“He did his hamstring and has been back for us for four weeks, we’ve looked at all his loading patterns.

“But he went into a tackle pulled his leg and did his hamstring and the prognosis is three to four months which is devastating from a personal perspective. But also for us.

“He’s a key player for us and he looked like he was starting to build something with Tui (Lolohea). But we’ve got a capable replacement in Frawls.

