Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of Huddersfield Giants winger Elliot Wallis on a deal for the rest of the season.

Wallis previously played for Castleford in 2023, making 13 appearances and scoring four tries, before joining Huddersfield on an initial four-year deal. As part of the deal, Innes Senior headed to the Tigers on an initial one-year loan, which later became a permanent deal.

His return also follows a season-ending injury to Irish international Senior, adding some depth to their backline.

The winger has also had a brief stint with fellow Super League side Leeds Rhinos this season, as he finds himself outside of the regular Giants squad.

In a statement, Huddersfield Giants said: “Winger Elliot Wallis will head out on-loan to his former club Castleford Tigers, where he was previously before signing for the Giants.

“We wish Elliot the very best on his loan, he will spend the rest of the 2025 campaign with the Tigers.”

Castleford Tigers can confirm the loan signing of Elliot Wallis from Huddersfield Giants for the remainder of the 2025 season. Welcome back, Elliot 👊 pic.twitter.com/elHQePlBu5 — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) August 13, 2025

Wallis began his career with Hull KR in 2018, and made five appearances for the Robins in between loan stints at York Knights and Bradford Bulls. From there, he headed to expansion side Coventry Bears (which later became Midlands Hurricanes), and made six appearances before joining the Tigers. He later returned to the Midlands on dual registration, adding a further six appearances in total.

He went onto make his Fords debut in 2023, impressing enough to be snapped up by the Giants for the 2024 campaign. Since moving to Huddersfield, Wallis has notched 20 appearances and scored eight tries.

But, he has quickly been frozen out of the squad this season, making just three appearances for Luke Robinson’s side before joining Leeds Rhinos on loan. He didn’t register a senior appearance during his time at Headingley, but did feature in the reserves.

