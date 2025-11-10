Huddersfield Giants star Ashton Golding has been offered to Super League clubs as a recruitment option for the 2026 season as Luke Robinson’s side look to further tweak their squad.

Love Rugby League can reveal that Golding’s services have been circulated to a number of clubs across the competition as a player who would be available for transfer if there was interest..

The 29-year-old has spent six seasons with Huddersfield since relocating across West Yorkshire in 2020 after departing hometown club Leeds Rhinos.

He has one year remaining on his existing contract with the Giants but an early exit from the club may now be looming if Huddersfield can find a new home for the utility.

Golding has been told he is free to explore other options away from the Accu Stadium, with several clubs confirming that they have been told the player is available for transfer.

Huddersfield appear to be some way from completing their 2026 squad, with the departure of forward Oliver Wilson to Wigan Warriors also creating significant salary cap space that would be enhanced further by any departure for Golding.

Golding has made over 100 appearances for Huddersfield, with 29 of them coming throughout the 2025 season as he featured prominently for Robinson’s side.

He has reinvented himself as a hooker at Huddersfield, coming off the bench. Zac Woolford will be the Giants’ first-choice option at nine in 2026, and it now looks as though they may head in a different direction for a replacement from the bench.

Golding made his debut for Leeds in 2013 and featured in a number of positions across the backline, before eventually departing the Rhinos in 2019.

He has also played eight times at international level for Jamaica, including in their recent defeat to France in a World Cup qualifier.

And it appears he may now be heading for pastures new at club level. Huddersfield have so far made four signings for 2026 with Mathieu Cozza joining from Wakefield, Chris Patolo and Asher O’Donnell heading to West Yorkshire from Down Under, and Niall Evalds making his loan move from Hull KR permanent.