Huddersfield have signed Bill Leyland on loan from fellow Super League outfit Hull KR, with the Giants also handing starlet George Flanagan Jr a new deal until the end of the 2027 season.

Having caught the eye in a London Broncos shirt over the last few years, hooker Leyland – who spent the 2024 campaign sidelined through an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury – joined KR ahead of 2025.

Penning a two-year deal at Craven Park, the Maidstone native has so far featured just once for the Robins – scoring a try on debut in the Challenge Cup Fourth Round against Championship side Oldham last month.

And with a depleted Huddersfield squad needing some reinforcements, he has filled a void at the John Smith’s Stadium for at least the next two weeks, with his loan announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Huddersfield Giants snap up Hull KR hooker as highly-rated starlet tied down

The Giants enjoyed a double announcement on Sky Sports ‘The Verdict’, with Jenna Brooks also revealing the news of Flanagan’s contract extension.

Signed from Bradford Bulls ahead of the 2023 campaign, the 20-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough year this term, scoring two tries and six goals in five appearances across all competitions.

A versatile back, Flanagan donned a shirt at junior level for Birkenshaw Blue Dogs, and having penned his new deal with Huddersfield, he said: “I’m over the moon to sign here again at the Giants.

“I’ve really grown into the club and the town since signing here from Bradford, it’s been an easy transition from academy and reserves into the first team.

“He (head coach Luke Robinson) has given me the opportunity to play some games. It was a surprise when I got the nod to play, but I’m really grateful that he’s given that faith in me to lead his team around the field.

“I’m happy with my performances but we need to be picking up the wins, I’ve always dreamed of playing Super League so I’m just taking every opportunity that comes my way.”

Boss Robinson added: “I’m really excited that George has committed his future to us, we see a lot of potential in him.

“He’s showed his promise in a team that’s going through a sticky patch, and the job he’s been doing is great for us. He’s got a lot to learn, but we think he can go to the next level.

“Every good side is built on the youth and we’re looking to the future with George.

“He understands the club and has a lot of good qualities that can take him to the next level, as shown with his recent performances against some of the best teams in the competition.”