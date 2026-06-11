Huddersfield Giants have made their first signing under Jim Lenihan’s reign, and it’s a player the new head coach knows well.

The Giants have secured Australian forward Zane Dunford on an 18-month contract, arriving from Queensland Cup side Brisbane Tigers.

Lenihan was head coach of the Tigers before joining the Giants, and has made sure to bring a player in that he trusts.

“I brought Zane over from Manly to Brisbane this year, and when the opportunity came up to bring him to Huddersfield we jumped at it,” Lenihan said. “He’s a great middle that has been playing and excelling in the back-row, a good line runner and tough in defence, we’re over the moon to have him here for the next 18 months.

“Zane’s also a great bloke as well and fits in to the people who we want to recruit here, he’s looking forward to his chance in Super League and playing for Huddersfield, I know that he’ll work extremely hard for the team and its a great addition for us.”

The 24-year-old will arrive over the weekend and will be in contention when the Giants make the trip to face St Helens next week.

Dunford first represented Blacktown in the New South Wales Cup back in 2023 before joining Manly two years later. He moved to Queensland Cup outfit Brisbane this year. In total he has made 37 appearances in the grades below NRL. He was on the bench for an NRL pre-season game back in 2025.

Huddersfield are currently bottom of Super League after their defeat to Toulouse Olympique on Saturday. They have won just two of their opening 13 games so far this season.

Huddersfield Giants’ off-contract players

The club still has a number of decisions to make on contracted players heading into 2027, with Lenihan having the option to stick or twist on the salary cap.

Adam Clune, Adam Swift, Jacob Gagai, Kieran Rush, Mathieu Cozza, Matty English, Taane Milne and Tui Lolohea are all off-contract at the end of the season, leaving them with high-paid players coming off the cap, as well as four quota spots. Dunford becomes their ninth current quota player in their squad for the 2026 season.