Huddersfield Giants set to land Warrington Wolves forward

Huddersfield Giants are closing in on the signing of Warrington Wolves forward Jordy Crowther.

Crowther, 29, signed a new deal with the Wire last year until the end of the 2027 season, but Love Rugby League understands he has been allowed to enter into discussions with the Giants and is now closing in on securing a deal with the club next year.

He has spent three years at Warrington, making 70 appearances for the club in the process, including 19 this year. He arrived at the club midway through 2023 from Wakefield Trinity but now a return to West Yorkshire is on the cards.

Who is Jordy Crowther?

Crowther made 100 appearances for his hometown club Wakefield while also having spells in the lower league. He provides great positional coverage, capable of playing across the pack, particularly hooker and loose forward.

A move to Huddersfield would see him become the club’s latest signing for next year. The Giants, who are moving to Dewsbury next year, have signed Gold Coast Titans forward Jaimin Jolliffe and their former hooker Kruise Leeming, who will arrive after spending a season on loan at Catalans Dragons. Love Rugby League has also reported their interest in signing Titans winger Tony Francis, though that is a deal that is still some way from being completed.

Crowther will provide further coverage at hooker, a department that looks set for significant change next year with Leeming also arriving. Cole Geyer appears set to leave, with the Australian currently on a season-long loan from Oldham and expected to join the York and Newcastle Thunder setup next season.

Huddersfield Giants’ recruitment plans

The Giants are still set to do further business, with the inevitable area of focus the halfback department. Both Adam Clune and Tui Lolohea are off-contract at the end of the season and their futures are yet to be resolved, leaving the Giants currently looking for two additions to their squad for next year. Olly Russell is also only contracted with the club for the current season.

After four straight wins, the Giants have moved off the bottom of Super League and up to 13th, with coach Jim Lenihan started to turn things around at the West Yorkshire club.

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