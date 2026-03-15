Huddersfield Giants set for potential injury boost as Luke Robinson makes honest admission on crisis

Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson has suggested that Zac Woolford could make his return from injury next weekend, in a much-needed boost for the strugglers.

The West Yorkshire outfit are in the midst of a major injury crisis just weeks into the 2026 season, with 12 senior players on the sidelines through various injuries.

Their injury plague has resulted in Robinson turning to the club’s reserves and academy sides to flesh out the first team, with Alex Chippendale, Roman Sharma and Monty Lumb making their debuts in the 52-12 defeat to Hull KR. Within that, though, Huddersfield were still only able to name a 19-man extended squad, even with the help of those fresh faces.

Huddersfield Giants set for much-needed injury boost

But, in a welcome boost, they could welcome hooker Zac Woolford back into the squad next weekend, while new recruit Tanguy Zenon is also set to return after being cup-tied following his previous involvement in the competition with Halifax Panthers.

“(Tanguy) Zenon’s cup-tied for this week, so there’s potential for him to come in next week,” said Robinson. “Zac Woolford, there’s potential for him to come in next week.

They could be the only fresh faces back in contention for their Super League meeting with newly promoted Bradford Bulls, though, with the head coach facing a tough balance between having players ready to play and risking further injuries.

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“I’m going to have a meeting right now with the physio team and strength and conditioning team and bend their ear to get some others back a week early.

“We need all hands on deck and have as many players back as we can, and we need some experience; but what I don’t want to do is bring anyone back too early and it be a detriment to them as individuals and us as a club.

“We’ve got players out that if I brought them back too early and then they were out for a longer duration, it would be heartbreaking for the club and for them as individuals.

“The conditioning staff have been unbelievable and really diligent, but (injuries) are part and parcel of the sport sometimes; the head knocks, twisted ankles, busted knees and broken thumbs.

“It’s heartbreaking for me, the fans, for Ken (Davy) and the club, but you have to ride out those tough times and take the positives; which are that some young guys have made their debuts.”

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