Huddersfield Giants secure loan move for Hull KR ace amid injury crisis

Huddersfield Giants have eased their injury woes with the loan signing of Hull KR half-back Danny Richardson.

The former Castleford Tigers and St Helens man will move to West Yorkshire for the next two weeks, and will be eligible for the Giants’ Super League opener against Warrington Wolves.

But, he will not feature in their Challenge Cup tie against Hunslet to ensure he is not cup-tied.

Commenting on the move, Richardson said: “It’s been pretty easy really, I fitted in this morning and I already know some of the lads here, I did my first session today and I’m looking forward to Round 1, I’ve had a good pre-season so I’m ready to go.”

“I’ve spoke to Tui Lolohea this morning and I know how good of a player he is so I’m looking forward to training with him and starting some combinations, I’ll focus on controlling the game and my kicking game and freeing him up to play his off-the-cuff style.”

Giants head coach Luke Robinson added: “It’s been no secret we’ve picked up a few knocks and injuries, to pick Danny up is a real asset for us as he’s going into the peak years of his career.

“Danny also has a wicked goal kick, while Cluney is out there is a void missing and hopefully he can fill that void, he could also potentially stay around the group when Adam is back to fitness.

“It’s a great opportunity for Danny, he wants to play and put his best foot forward he’s a quality player and he’ll add to us some direction on the field and allow other players to play their game”.

Since joining the Robins from Castleford Tigers last season, Richardson has made two appearances for the club, kicking seven goals in the process.

He also joins the Giants at the perfect time, with Huddersfield picking up several major injury concerns during pre-season training.

