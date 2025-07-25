Huddersfield Giants star Niall Evalds’ season is over – after he suffered a second injury in as many games since his return to the club.

Evalds broke his foot 30 minutes into his second debut for the Giants earlier this year after re-signing on loan from Hull KR.

He returned in last weekend’s clash against Wakefield Trinity but has picked up a calf problem that has now completely ended his season – and potentially his time with the Giants.

Evalds attempted to play on with the injury, but Giants head coach Luke Robinson has confirmed the club’s worst fears on the injury have now been realised.

“It’s not good news on Niall. He’s a player that I’ve admired for a long time and thought would make a difference to the way we attack and defend,” the Huddersfield coach said during his pre-match press conference.

“We have had zero luck with him. He played 30 minutes at Salford and broke his foot. Two minutes into the game last week, he sent a message to the bench that he felt something in his calf.

“I don’t think he wanted to believe it himself. He carried on but he wasn’t touching the ball or getting himself in any attacking positions. Defensively he was struggling to get around the pitch too.

“It’s so frustrating from a coach’s, player’s and club’s perspective. We won’t see him for the rest of the year now.”

Evalds joined on a season-long loan from Hull KR, with his contract at the Robins expiring at the end of this season.

It means his future is now very uncertain, with Evalds unsigned anywhere for 2026 as it stands.

