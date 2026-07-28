Huddersfield Giants’ next recruit confirmed as familiar face returns

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed the re-signing of former academy man Matty Hanley until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old returns at the West Yorkshire outfit after spending the 2025 season with Midlands Hurricanes, and has already featured for the club’s reserves in 2026.

He also becomes the latest mid-season recruit at the Giants under the new head coach, following the addition of Zane Dunford. Lenihan has also attracted Gold Coast Titans man Jaimin Jolliffe to Huddersfield, but he will join his new employers in 2027.

His arrival also follows the permanent exit of Liam Sutcliffe, who has signed for Hanley’s former side Midlands until the end of the season.

Matty Hanley joins Huddersfield Giants until the end of the season

Hanley, who can play both centre and wing, did not register a senior appearance before his departure from Huddersfield in 2025, but did make 13 appearances for the Hurricanes across all competitions.

Commenting on his return to Huddersfield, Hanley said: “I’m really happy to be back at a club that feels like home.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to it at a club I know and love.”

Giants director of rugby, Andy Kelly, added: “The club are happy to welcome Matty Hanley back after serving his time with the scholarship and Academy.

“Matty wants to explore more the working life outside of Rugby League but didn’t realise how much he would miss the competitive side of his life.

“Matty still has big ambitions in the game and we are happy to facilitate the next couple of seasons on that route. We feel Matty has great potential and look forward to working with him again.”

He now comes into immediate contention for the Giants ahead of their clash with Hull FC on Thursday night as Lenihan’s side look to close the gap on their opposition to just two points, with the sides currently sat 14th and 13th in the Super League table.

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