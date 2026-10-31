Huddersfield Giants’ new stadium name has an intriguing NRL twist

Huddersfield Giants have announced the name of their new stadium following the move to Dewsbury.

The Super League club is entering a new era after leaving its home at the ACCU Stadium, relocating to what was previously called FLAIR Stadium, the home of Championship Dewsbury Rams.

Since that move was ratified, the Giants have been working hard on the stadium, with considerable work already taking place to ensure it is up to Super League standard come their first game at he facility next season.

Now, they have a new naming rights deal for it too.

Autex Acoustics Arena

The Giants have extended their partnership with acoustic manufacturer and supplier, who have been a club sponsor for several years.

But what makes the move more interesting is the fact that the Autex Group already have a very strong base in rugby league, as they actually own NRL club New Zealand Warriors.

While a global firm, their UK headquarters are based in Elland, Halifax, which has seen them forge relations with the Giants.

Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy OBE said: “It is fantastic, and I am absolutely delighted to welcome Autex as our stadium naming rights partner.

“They are an international company, a great brand and a fantastic business to have supporting the Giants. I have known Simon for quite some time, and it was wonderful to welcome him to the Autex Acoustics Arena and show him around.

“It is incredibly important that we have the right people alongside us as we embark on this exciting new chapter. When you look around the stadium and see the developments and improvements already taking place, you can really appreciate what we are building here. Having Autex involved makes it even more special.

“Being at the stadium has made me even more excited about the new season. I always look forward to the start of every season, as I am sure all our supporters do, but I genuinely believe the atmosphere at our new stage is going to be remarkable.

“There is a tremendous amount to look forward to, and I think our fans can expect plenty of fun, excitement and some fantastic occasions at the Autex Acoustics Arena.”