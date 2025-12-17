Huddersfield Giants make surprise captaincy decision as fresh leadership group revealed

Huddersfield Giants have announced half-back Adam Clune will step into the vacant captaincy role for 2026, as part of a new-look leadership group at the West Yorkshire outfit.

He is joined by new vice-captain Harry Rushton, and will also be part of the wider leadership group alongside Zac Woolford, Adam Swift, Matty English and Tui Lolohea.

The Australian replaces Leroy Cudjoe as skipper, after the Giants icon hung up his boots at the end of last season.

‘To get the ‘C’ next to your name is a really nice feeling’

Clune arrived at the Giants in 2024, and became a mainstay in the side during his maiden season with 26 appearances to his name in all competitions. 2025, however, was a different story, with him blighted by serious injuries and limited to just six appearances across the year.

Despite his limited time on the pitch last season, though, Giants boss Luke Robinson is confident he has picked the right man to lead his side next season.

“Adam Clune is really well respected within the group,” he said. “The boys themselves picked a leadership group and he, by far and away, had the most votes. That proves that he’s respected by the group, by the players themselves.

“He’s struggled a little bit with injuries over the last 12 months, but he’s probably shown in that time the type of leader he is, really.

JOIN OUR WHATSAPP COMMUNITY!

👉🏻 Click HERE to join and have the biggest rugby league exclusives delivered straight to your device!

“He’s articulate, he’s smart. One of the biggest things is, he cares genuinely about, the team, the group, the individuals within it.

“Look, he’s experienced now as well. He’s a really intelligent rugby player who’s got a lot of experience, and I just think he’ll be really good for the group.”

On the wider leadership group, Robinson added: “Harry Rushton is going to be the vice captain. He’s only young in age but he’s showing a lot of leadership qualities.

“We think he’s gonna be a leader of the future, and I think he can learn a lot of Cluney at this moment in time, and we’ve got lads in the leadership group, as well, in Zac Woolford, and Adam Swift, Matty English and Tui Lola, who can definitely aid them, both of them, in leading this group.”

Also commenting on the news, Clune said: “It’s a huge honour. For Robbo and the boys to have that faith in me to do the job is massive.

“It probably doesn’t change my role too much day-to-day, I play half back anyway so I sort of, do that within my role anyway at the moment, but to get the ‘C’ next to your name is a really nice feeling and it makes me even more excited for the year ahead.”

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

Predicting the Super League table far too early: Leeds 2nd, surprise name bottom

Ranking every 2025 Super League home kit from worst to best: Leeds Rhinos LAST

Former Warrington Wolves star set for ‘big NRL season’ after Australia move

Ralph Rimmer appointed to Super League board with Grand Final goal established