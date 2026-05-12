Huddersfield Giants lose halfback ace to fresh long-term injury

Huddersfield Giants have been dealt a mammoth setback ahead of Jim Lenihan’s arrival, with captain Adam Clune set for another significant spell on the sidelines.

The halfback, an instrumental player in the Giants side, has suffered a serious hamstring that is set to keep him on the sidelines for anywhere between 12 and 16 weeks.

It’s a woeful blow for the player and the club, who are currently bottom of Super League after winning just two of their opening ten games of the season.

Possessing undoubted quality, Clune’s time in Super League has sadly been riddled with injuries. He missed the start of the season with a calf injury, missing the opening seven games of the season.

His return coincided with the Giants getting their first win of the season, a shock win over Wigan Warriors, which was backed up by a win over York Knights.

But Huddersfield now face a reality of being without him for the majority of the season, a bitter blow for Lenihan as he prepares to arrive in the UK to take up the role. Lenihan will not be in attendance for Thursday’s game with St Helens but is expected to be in position when the Giants take on Leeds Rhinos on May 22nd.

As for Clune, he was limited to just six games last year as a result of injuries, and now, he is likely going to limited to a similar number this year. He is off-contract at the end of the season, leaving the Giants with a decision to make heading into the 2027 season. Since arriving in 2024, Clune has made 37 appearances for the club, scoring six tries.

Huddersfield have the likes of Tui Lolohea and Oli Russell to call upon in the halves while Clune goes through another rehabilitation process in the hope of returning before the end of the season.