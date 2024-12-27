Huddersfield Giants icon provides update on future beyond playing with plans in place

Huddersfield Giants legend Leroy Cudjoe is preparing to enter his 17th season as a professional and is showing no signs of slowing down after a successful transition into the forward pack.

Back in August, the 36-year-old signed a new contract to go around again with his hometown club in 2025 after consistently delivering standout performances in his relatively new role at loose forward.

Cudjoe may well hit the astonishing milestone of 400 appearances for Huddersfield next season – with the former England international currently sat on 382.

“I just thought I played well last year, I still feel fresh, so it made sense to me (to sign a new deal),” Cudjoe told Love Rugby League.

“I’ve enjoyed it (at loose forward). I think when we first spoke about it I was excited because I saw it as an opportunity to play for longer.

“It was also a position I feel I could be more involved with because at that point I was starting to play on the wing: but at my age I can still play but I don’t have that speed that I used to have.

“Sometimes when I was playing out on the wing I couldn’t really be involved as much whereas if I’m playing in the middle I feel like I’m more involved and can have more of an influence on the group so I’ve enjoyed it.

“As you get older, it takes longer (to recover) but it’s something I enjoy. I’m all in, I do the right things at home, you always see me there early doing my prehab and rehab, I eat well, I look after myself and all those small things enable me to play well and train well, so I’m enjoying it and I think the two years I had out with my knees kind of refreshed me a bit so it’s fine at the moment, I’m enjoying it.”

Whilst he has no plans to hang up his boots just yet, Cudjoe is preparing for life after league.

Earlier this year, Cudjoe and Swinton Lions’ new signing Adam Sidlow became the first professional players to achieve a Level 3 RFL Coaching award.

“I’ve just done my level 3 coaching and I do a bit with the Under-18s so I enjoy that,” Cudjoe told Love Rugby League.

“I’m also doing some work with the youth in the wider community and just being a mentor for the youth of today. There’s two kind of options there which I enjoy which could be the future for me (post playing).”

Cudjoe is one of the oldest and most experienced players in Super League heading into the new season: and he plans on continuing to be a leader and mentor for the next crop of stars coming through the ranks at the Giants.

“I think I’ve always been like that,” he added.

“I try to lead by example but I’m open, I’ll go and speak to the lads, I’ll show the lads clips, I’ll advise them if it’s in training, games or life in general.

“I just see myself as a bit of an experienced player that can still help them. I was the same when I came through, I got loads of help, so it’s only right for me to do the same.”

