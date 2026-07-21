Huddersfield Giants launch transfer move for Gold Coast Titans star

Matthew Shaw
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Huddersfield Giants want to sign Gold Coast Titans forward Jaimin Jolliffe.

Huddersfield Giants want to sign Gold Coast Titans forward Jaimin Jolliffe.

Jaimin Jolliffe is considering quitting the Titans with the Gold Coast prop weighing up a move to the English Super League.

This masthead can reveal Huddersfield have formally approached Jolliffe with the Giants tabling a three-year deal for the no-nonsense Titans front-rower.

The Titans are keen to keep the off-contract Jolliffe but are battling salary-cap pressures, opening the door for the Giants to launch a poaching bid for the former Ireland international.

Jolliffe is one of four players still unsigned by the Titans and the 29-year-old is open to a fresh start abroad in the Super League.

The Giants are currently coached by Jim Lenihan, who has links to Jolliffe as a former long-serving assistant coach at the Titans.

A veteran of 102 first-grade games, Jolliffe has endured a frustrating 2026 campaign, snapping his ACL in a training mishap in January which forced him to undergo a knee reconstruction.

Speaking following reports emerged of the Giants’ interest, Jolliffe provided an update to radio SEN.

“I am trying to negotiate from not a great position,” he said. “Ideally I want to stay on the Gold Coast, I want to be part of what they are building and help the young guys on their journey.

“Hopefully I will have some answer soon. I got along with Des well, but the young boys were petrified of him,” he said with a laugh.

“Josh Hannay is a big change, he is such an approachable guy and with the new age now, tough love isn’t a big thing anymore.

“Younger players need to be nurtured and supported. Josh is good at that, he can have tough conversations but he has good values as a country bloke, so he is the right coach for the Titans.”

Despite his injury, Jolliffe insists he won’t be a risky signing for clubs.

“I’ve been running for a while,” he said. “I’ve ticked the boxes so I’m on track to be ready to go for the off-season.”

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