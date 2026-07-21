Huddersfield Giants launch transfer move for Gold Coast Titans star

Jaimin Jolliffe is considering quitting the Titans with the Gold Coast prop weighing up a move to the English Super League.

This masthead can reveal Huddersfield have formally approached Jolliffe with the Giants tabling a three-year deal for the no-nonsense Titans front-rower.

The Titans are keen to keep the off-contract Jolliffe but are battling salary-cap pressures, opening the door for the Giants to launch a poaching bid for the former Ireland international.

Jolliffe is one of four players still unsigned by the Titans and the 29-year-old is open to a fresh start abroad in the Super League.

The Giants are currently coached by Jim Lenihan, who has links to Jolliffe as a former long-serving assistant coach at the Titans.

A veteran of 102 first-grade games, Jolliffe has endured a frustrating 2026 campaign, snapping his ACL in a training mishap in January which forced him to undergo a knee reconstruction.

Speaking following reports emerged of the Giants’ interest, Jolliffe provided an update to radio SEN.

“I am trying to negotiate from not a great position,” he said. “Ideally I want to stay on the Gold Coast, I want to be part of what they are building and help the young guys on their journey.

“Hopefully I will have some answer soon. I got along with Des well, but the young boys were petrified of him,” he said with a laugh.

“Josh Hannay is a big change, he is such an approachable guy and with the new age now, tough love isn’t a big thing anymore.

“Younger players need to be nurtured and supported. Josh is good at that, he can have tough conversations but he has good values as a country bloke, so he is the right coach for the Titans.”

Despite his injury, Jolliffe insists he won’t be a risky signing for clubs.

“I’ve been running for a while,” he said. “I’ve ticked the boxes so I’m on track to be ready to go for the off-season.”

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