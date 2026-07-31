Huddersfield Giants launch Kruise Leeming transfer move

Huddersfield Giants are in talks to sign their former player Kruise Leeming.

Leeming, who is currently on a season-long loan at Catalans Dragons, made his Super League breakthrough with the Giants as a 17-year-old.

And now a return to the club is on the cards, with discussions underway between the Giants and Wigan Warriors, the club where he is contracted until the end of next season, according to Sky Sports.

Leeming is a player new Giants head coach Jim Lenihan knows well. He was in temporary charge of Gold Coast Titans dung Leeming’s brief stint in the NRL before returning to the UK to play for Wigan in 2024.

With the Warriors, he was a regular in their all-conquering team that won everything in 2024. He scored in the World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers, played in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final wins and made 27 appearances overall that year.

He went on to play 30 times last year but despite being a regular during those two seasons, he was allowed to make the move to Perpignan in a deal that saw Oli Partington join Wigan.

But Leeming’s deal in France is only for a year, and with his contract at Wigan still running into next year, the Warriors are looking for another option for him next year.

Huddersfield are keen to be that option and want to secure the return of a player who made 122 appearances for the club before making the move to Leeds Rhinos in 2020. At Headingley he won a Challenge Cup Final, was named Dream Team hooker in 2021 and was named captain of the club before his mid-season departure in 2023.

Lenihan has already made two signings for the Giants, and both are players he has worked with before. Zane Dunford has already arrived from Brisbane Tigers while Jaimin Jolliffe has signed from Gold Coast.

Now, he might reunite with a third player as part of a rebuild that is set to continue in the months leading into 2027.