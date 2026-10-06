Huddersfield Giants have secured a new winger, with the club announcing the signing of Logan Aoake.

The 21-year-old joins the Giants from Newcastle Knights, where he has spent the last three seasons representing their New South Wales Cup side.

In that time he has scored 16 tries in 37 appearances, with his performances doing enough to secure him an opportunity in Super League under Jim Lenihan’s watch.

The Giants have been on the lookout for a winger as part of their squad enhancements for next season, with a centre and a halfback still on their priority list.

He scored six tries in 15 games this year. With the ball he came up with 23 tackle busts, averaging 120 metres per game.

He is the latest player Lenihan has signed below NRL grade for his squad. His first signing was Zane Dunford from Brisbane Tigers and he has entered that market once again to sign Aoake.

Huddersfield director of rugby Andy Kelly said: “Logan is an outside back comfortable on the wing or in the centre, which is crucial for the rebuilding of our backline after the departures of Milne and Gagai, at the age of 21 we see him as a player who is ready to flourish under the coaching here at the club.

“His opportunities at Newcastle have been limited due to the first team there having two of the league’s best in Young and Marzhew, but we feel he is ready to make the step up here.”

He becomes the Giants’ sixth signing for 2027. Already arriving are Jaimin Jolliffe (Gold Coast Titans), Jeylan Hodgson (Goole Vikings), Kruise Leeming (Wigan), Jake Arthur (Hull FC), Jordy Crowther (Warrington) and Will Tate (Wakefield).

Heading out are Jacob Gagai (Warrington), Tui Lolohea (TBC), Adam Clune (TBC), Taane Milne (TBC), Matty English (York) and Kieran Rush (TBC).