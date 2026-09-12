Jim Lenihan has not ruled out extended stays at the club for Adam Clune or Tui Lolohea, despite their departures being announced.

The halfback duo after both in the final years of their contract and both featured in the club’s end of season released list that was announced in the week.

Huddersfield are still on the lookout for another halfback heading into next season and are looking for a player who can compliment Jake Arthur, who has signed from Hull FC.

Asked about the club’s recruitment plans for next season, Lenihan admitted retentions of those set for release for not out of the question.

“I know we have to have a list by the end of the final round, but the door’s not shut on everyone, certainly. There’s still opportunity for people to come back in. It was just sort of like if they had an opportunity to go somewhere else, then look at those opportunities.

“But if it still works with us and still is a good position for us, we still might have people that come back into this group, that’s for sure.”

He continued: “It’s really important the people that come in here, not just tick the box for what they give us playing-wise, but what they’re like as a person off the football field, what they contribute to us as a culture, what they contribute to us as a person who’s trying to improve and work really hard. It’s certainly not just a quick fix to sort of grab some players and hold them in here.

“We’re very particular in the types of people we want joining us. We’re very particular in the types of people that will add to us. So we’re in no rush to sort of just go out and manhandle a lot of people. And the people that we’ve got are very character-driven people, very good people who are not just football players who are at where they are. They can evolve and still get better themselves.”

Asked specifically about the two halfbacks, Lenihan said: “No, the door’s not shut on those two individuals. We’ve sort of had discussions before about if they have opportunities to go elsewhere, that they may go elsewhere. But one, it was just a big thing for Adam to get to the back end of the year. He doesn’t need the extra pressure of all the other stuff. So that’ll be something that we’ll pick up in time down the track.

“And then Tui’s pretty much the same sort of thing. Tui’s game changes suddenly once he’s got an on-ball half directing things a lot for him. So, again, Tui’s another person who could fit that mould for us really well. He played really well today.

“He was great on ball, but the best part was the chase back to the guy in the corner, I think Saba is his name, pushed him back into the corner and never gave up. That’s what we’re after. That’s the types of things we want. They’re the things we value. The never-give-up side of things. Never give up, whether today it was a win for Tui, but never giving up.”