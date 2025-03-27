Huddersfield Giants injury crisis worsens with two stars ruled out of Hull KR clash

Huddersfield Giants injury woes continue, with head coach Luke Robinson confirming new signing Niall Evalds has been ruled out for three months.

The former Castleford Tigers and Hull FC back only joined the Giants last week, but broke his foot early into their 23-10 defeat to Salford Red Devils.

That defeat also leaves Luke Robinson’s side rooted to the bottom of the table with no wins from their opening five league games.

Niall Evalds out for three months

“He’s got the devastating news of three to four months out, which is crazy really,” Robinson told the media ahead of their clash with Hull KR this weekend – Evalds’ former side.

“He trained with us last week and looked absolutely brilliant in training,” Robinson said on Evalds. “I was really looking forward to him being a part of our team, but it’s devastating he suffered a freak accident and he’s managed to injure his foot.”

Niall Evalds, as confirmed by Luke Robinson in his press conference, will miss the next 3 months with a broken metatarsal 😓 Speedy Recovery, NE ❤️#Since1895 pic.twitter.com/4WQ5dyoXOJ — Huddersfield Giants 🐮🔔 (@Giantsrl) March 27, 2025

Evalds isn’t the only backline player out of contention for the Giants this weekend either, with Robinson also confirming Liam Sutcliffe is out on the sidelines as well.

“Sutcliffe got injured when he came from Hull, did his foot. He came back from Malaga (pre-season camp), and we gave him some extra time off, but it’s just never recovered fully.”

“We’re getting to the stage where he’s limping around after every game, so it’s time to just get it right. It’s gone on way longer than it should, so he’ll be out this week.”

To rub salt into the wound too, Jack Murchie is also a doubt with Robinson confirming a ‘late call’ will be made on him this weekend.

Elsewhere, Oli Wilson will miss the game through suspension after copping a Grade D head contact charge in last weekend’s defeat.

“Oli couldn’t even remember the incident, there’s not much in it,” Robinson said on his ban. “He’s a really important player to us, and we were contemplating appealing it but if you do and it goes against you the ban can increase.

“With the squad we currently have available it’s not in our best interest to lose him for another week on top of the ban.”

But, ending the one-way injury traffic, headline signings Tom Burgess and Jacob Gagai are potentially set to return to action for the clash with the unbeaten Robins.

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL