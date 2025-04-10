Huddersfield’s injury crisis has worsened again, with the Giants losing another trio ahead of their game against Catalans Dragons in the shape of Tui Lolohea, Harry Rushton and Matty English.

The Giants, who still await their first Super League win of the season, are already without a wealth of their first-team squad and have been right the way through the campaign so far.

Australian half-back Adam Clune is out for the next two months with a hamstring injury having played just once so far this term, while hooker Zac Woolford has had to have surgery on an ankle problem.

Experienced forward Joe Greenwood is also out long-term, while recent signing Niall Evalds broke his foot on debut, and the few players that have been mentioned there are just the ‘toppers’ of an incredibly long list that has now got even worse.

Huddersfield Giants’ injury crisis worsens again as trio of fresh blows revealed

Having been knocked out of the Challenge Cup at the Fourth Round stage, and been without a game last weekend as a result, Huddersfield haven’t played since their 50-4 defeat at home against Hull KR on March 30.

But that loss against KR has produced three more huge blows, as head coach Luke Robinson detailed in Thursday afternoon’s pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s game against Catalans.

Robinson explained: “Unfortunately, once again we’ve had no luck.

“Harry Rushton got involved in a really awkward tackle (against Hull KR) which affected both his knee and his ankle. It looks like he’s going to be missing for the next six weeks. “Matty English has been struggling with his shoulder, but he picked up an Achilles tendon problem which is going to rule him out for two-to-four weeks. “Tui Lolohea had tightness in his calf against Hull KR, and after a scan and a chat with the specialist, it looks like he’s going to be out for eight-to-12 weeks, which is unbelievable.” LRL RECOMMENDS: Rugby league on TV – How to watch all 14 televised games this week ‘If it doesn’t rain, it pours… the injury list this year has been horrific, to say the least’ Prop Olly Wilson remains suspended for the Dragons’ visit to the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday, though George King had been expected to be in contention. King hasn’t been able to play yet since signing for the Giants due to a serious ankle injury picked up in pre-season, and Robinson wasn’t able to offer any positive news surrounding the Ireland international. The Giants boss continued: “To make matters worse, we’ve been really looking forward to George King coming back but he’s pulled his calf.