Huddersfield Giants’ injury crisis looks set to have reached unprecedented levels – after suffering four more injuries including potentially severe ones to George Flanagan and Matty English.

The Giants’ winless start to 2026 continued in Super League as they went down 32-6 to defending champions Hull KR. It means they are the only remaining team out of all 14 yet to win a league fixture this season.

And their problems look to have worsened further beyond the result, too – with Luke Robinson having to contend with yet more issues when it comes to injuries.

Incredibly, the Giants are set to lose more key players for extended periods – which includes Flanagan, one of their standout players of 2026 so far. He scored Huddersfield’s only try of the game but was helped from the field in visible discomfort on Sunday afternoon.

Robinson admitted post-match that Flanagan was already wearing a protective boot and things looked ‘pretty bad’.

He said: “I didn’t know at the time if it would have been an eight-point try as he probably got taken in the air, but I don’t know, I’ll have to watch it back a little bit more, but, look, he’s a phenomenal player.

“It’s just very unfortunate but as I walked down that stairs then, I saw him in a boot, and he looks pretty bad with his ankle.”

Furthermore, prop Matty English left the ground with a knee brace on which would hint at an extended absence for the forward – while Huddersfield weren’t even able to finish the game with a full quota of 13 players after running out of interchanges.

That is because the likes of Ollie Russell and Kieran Rush also had issues.

Robinson lamented: “I saw Matty English after the cannonball tackle hit him, he’s in a knee brace. We finished the game with 12 men at the end as we didn’t have any more subs left.

“Ollie Russell came off with his groin, Kieran Rush came off with something, so yeah, it’s not looking good at this moment in time, on that front.”