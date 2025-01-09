Huddersfield Giants icon Eorl Crabtree to leave club after 25 years for new rugby league role

Iconic Huddersfield Giants hero Eorl Crabtree will officially leave the club for a new role within rugby league after 25 years of service to the West Yorkshire club.

Crabtree spent the entirety of his playing career with the Giants, and after hanging up his boots transitioned into a role in the club offices.

Eorl Crabtree to leave Huddersfield Giants after 25 years

“It was with sadness yet a degree of excitement that Eorl informed me personally that he was going to accept a new challenge in the game,” Club Chairman Ken Davy said in a statement.

“He knows that he could have remained a Giant for the foreseeable future but opportunities in life sometimes appear when least expected and I wish him every success. I well recall seeing one his early academy appearances up at Fartown and to watch his career flourish both on the field as player and off the field as a personality synonymous with the club has been a delight.”

“There is no doubt in my mind that over the past 20 plus years he has been the most recognizable face of the Giants and has forged a magnificent reputation for himself as firstly a player of International quality and latterly an ambassador and salesman of the Club.

Davty added: “His legacy is one that may not be repeated in the modern era with over 400 games at the highest level and it will be a sad day when he does depart although we all know that the Giants will always be in his heart.

“Whenever his name is mentioned a smile will come across my face as he has that effect on all he meets and he in it’s simplest terms is a good good man.”

Crabtree made his professional debut for the Giants in 2001, and went onto register an eye-watering 424 appearances over his 16-year playing career with Huddersfield, as well as winning 13 Test caps for England. He was also a part of the famous 2013 League Leaders Shield winning team.

After retiring, he moved into the offices of the Giants as an ambassador and helped bring in new sponsors to the club.

“After 25 incredible years at the Huddersfield Giants, this decision was one of the toughest I’ve ever had to make,” Crabtree said. “This club has been my home, my family and my life since I first walked through the doors as a teenager.”

“I am immensely proud of everything we’ve achieved together, both on and off the field and I’ll always treasure the memories, the friendships, and the passion that have made my time here so special.

“To the fans, thank you for your unwavering support and for making the Giants such a unique and inspiring place to be. To my teammates, coaches and colleagues over the years, I am deeply grateful for your guidance, camaraderie and belief in me—it has been an honor to share this journey with you all.”

“While it’s difficult to say goodbye, I am excited to embrace this new challenge within Rugby League and bring the lessons I’ve learned at the Giants into this next chapter. Huddersfield will always be in my heart and I will forever be proud to call myself a Giant. I look forward to staying connected with the club and its amazing supporters in the years to come.”

The exact role has yet to be confirmed, but he will still remain within the sport.

