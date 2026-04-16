Liam Finn has admitted he remains unclear about Huddersfield Giants’ head coaching vacancy, but confirmed he has formally applied for the position.

It’s been almost a month since the Giants parted company with Luke Robinson, with Finn placed in temporary charge since then.

Huddersfield have won both of their games under Finn and are looking to move closer to the play-offs on Friday when they take on Leeds Rhinos at the Accu Stadium.

Asked if he’d been provided an updated, Finn said: “I haven’t, no.

“To be honest, I don’t know because I don’t really know the process and what happens in this situation.

“So I’m just comfortable knowing that what I’m doing, I’m trying to do my job to the best of my ability and they’ll come and speak to me whenever they’re going through whatever the process is. And if they need to speak to me, so I’ll just wait and take their lead on that. And is it still something that you would want to do permanently? It is something that I think I’ve been clear on that I want to do.

“It is a goal of mine to be head coach in Super League. So yeah, it’s something that I’m definitely interested in. It’s a few weeks now, isn’t it, that you’ve had time to come to terms with the, undoubtedly, the extra workload.”

Asked about how he’s found the role so far, Finn added: “I’ve enjoyed it. Like I say, I’ve not enjoyed the circumstances of why it came about, but being in it and doing it, I’ve enjoyed it. As we spoke about last time I spoke to you, I’ve done it before at a different level.

“So the workload and things like that hasn’t really impacted on me at all, to be honest with you. If anything, you get more help at this level. You’ve got more staff around you and more people to take the load off and the people do their jobs and concentrate on those.

“So in terms of comparing it to coaching at Championship level, in terms of time management and things like that, I’ve found it a lot more simple. Especially when you’ve got access to your lads during the day, as opposed to waiting for them to come in on an evening. So that side of it has been absolutely no different.

“In fact, like I said, just a little bit, probably less. And then when it comes to the actual coaching side of it, rugby lads are rugby lads. It doesn’t really matter if you’re coaching the Super League, Championship or National Conference, you’re still doing a very similar job.”

Huddersfield are set to welcome Sam Halsall and Harry Rushton back for the clash, but have lost Connor Wrench for a few weeks to a knee injury.