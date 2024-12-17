Huddersfield Giants confirm exits of forward duo with reasons outlined

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed forwards Harvey Livett and Hugo Salabio have both left the club by mutual consent ahead of the 2025 Super League season.

Livett arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2023, with Frenchman Salabio joining last year.

Both players have found game time tough to come by in 2024, and it has now been confirmed the pair will both leave to get regular first grade opportunities elsewhere.

A club statement read: “Huddersfield Giants can confirm that Hugo Salabio and Harvey Livett have left the club by mutual consent.

“The decision has been made to allow both players a better chance at gaining regular first-grade opportunities elsewhere.

“We would like to also place on record the club’s gratitude for their services during their time at The John Smith’s Stadium and wish them the very best for the future.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League ins and outs for 2025: Every confirmed signing and departure

Salabio headed to the John Smith’s Stadium in 2024 after a brief spell with Wakefield Trinity, and made 11 appearances in all competitions for the Giants. He also earned his maiden French Test cap this year in their 74-8 win over Ukraine.

27-year-old Livett joined the Giants in 2023 from Salford Red Devils and made 17 appearances for the club in his two seasons, scoring three tries in the process. He was out of contract at the end of the 2025 campaign, but now will leave a year ahead of schedule.

As reported by Love Rugby League last week, Livett is already attracting attention from several Super League sides with an eye to sign him for the 2025 campaign, and this suggests he will almost certainly be picked up by another team in the top flight soon.

Livett would be a fine pick up for any Super League side, given his experiences in the competition. Since his debut for Warrington in 2017, the versatile forward, who has also played centre and half-back in his career, has made 94 appearances in Super League across spells with Wire, Hull KR, Salford and Huddersfield.

READ NEXT

👉 Hull KR swoop for Catalans Dragons star in major transfer capture

👉 Predicting England’s next 4 debutants including Leeds Rhinos and St Helens forwards

👉 Olympic Sevens star makes rugby league switch in major coup for NRLW