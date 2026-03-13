Huddersfield Giants will be without both George Flanagan and prop Matty English for several months, after the worst fears on the fullback’s ankle problem were confirmed by coach Luke Robinson.

Flanagan and English left the field during Huddersfield’s defeat to Hull KR last weekend with problems, immediately sparking fears they would be the latest additions to an extraordinary injury list.

And those fears have now been ratified.

Scans have confirmed that star fullback Flanagan has suffered a sydnesmosis injury in his ankle, meaning a lay-off of several months according to Robinson.

And English was injured in a cannonball tackle that led to Hull KR forward Karl Lawton copping a three-match suspension. There were worries that the prop had suffered a season-ending ACL injury, but Robinson admitted those fears were allayed – though English is still looking at least two months on the sidelines.

He explained: “George is a syndesmosis so he’ll be out for the next few months. Matty English had the cannonball to his knee, there were fears it was going to be his ACL. It’s been very fortunate, it’s his MCL so we had some very good news yesterday about that. He won’t be out as long as what originally was first feared.

“Look, if there’s a rainbow, or a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel, then that was probably it for him yesterday. I think it’s still going to be two to three month sort of timescale.”

The Giants are without 16 first-team players for their Challenge Cup clash with defending holders Hull KR on Saturday afternoon – with many of them projected long-term absentees.

They have only been able to name a 20-man squad for the game at the Accu Stadium and have drafted in some of their reserve squad to make up the numbers – some of whom will have to feature against the Super League champions.