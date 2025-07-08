Huddersfield Giants young gun Aidan McGowan will continue his comeback from injury out in the Championship with Batley Bulldogs, who he has joined on a rolling two-week loan.

One-time Ireland international McGowan – who turned 23 in March – has a total of 70 senior appearances on his CV at club level, including the 15 games he’s played in a Huddersfield shirt since his Giants debut last July against Warrington Wolves.

The full-back, who is also able to move out onto the wing, has featured four times this year for Luke Robinson’s side in Super League as well as once in the Challenge Cup.

But since suffering an injury in their Good Friday defeat to Leeds Rhinos at Headingley, the highly-rated back hasn’t been able to feature.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Wigan Warriors coach hits back at Super League quota change as ‘less productive academies’ to benefit

Huddersfield Giants full-back steps up injury recovery as Championship loan confirmed

On Tuesday evening, Huddersfield confirmed that McGowan would return to Batley as a loanee for at least the next couple of weeks.

The youngster scored 14 tries in 28 appearances across all competitions for the Bulldogs back in 2023 and was nominated for the Championship’s Young Player of the Year award on the back of that campaign.

Having previously donned a shirt for York, Dewsbury Rams and Bradford Bulls in the Championship, McGowan is certainly no stranger to the second tier.

In Huddersfield’s press release announcing his return to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, the Giants’ Director of Rugby Andy Kelly said: “This is the ideal move for Aidan, who has been on the sidelines with an injury for a number of weeks.

“He can now gain his match fitness back at a good club he has played at before.”

McGowan will be under the tutelage of veteran coach John Kear during his time with the Bulldogs, with Kear himself having only returned to the helm recently. His side still sit second-bottom of the ladder in the second tier.

The 23-year-old’s second Batley debut is expected to come this weekend away against Barrow Raiders, with a home game against Halifax Panthers next on the calendar afterwards.

Following that clash with the Panthers on June 20, Huddersfield will decide whether or not to extend McGowan’s loan.

LRL RECOMMENDS: State of Origin III – How to watch, Live stream, Kick-off time, Team news for series decider