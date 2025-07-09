Huddersfield Giants forward seals Championship return as loan move confirmed

Young Huddersfield Giants forward Fenton Rogers has returned to Bradford Bulls for a third stint, joining the Championship club on a two-week loan deal.

Rogers – who will turn 22 next month – already has 38 appearances on his CV for the Bulls having enjoyed stints at Odsal in both 2023 and 2024.

The front-rower has featured nine times for Huddersfield across all competitions so far this term, but has found himself out of Luke Robinson’s side since mid-April courtesy of a broken foot.

In search of both gametime and fitness, he’s now dropping down into the second tier, linking up with Brian Noble’s Bradford ahead of this weekend’s crunch clash against York.

Having donned a shirt for Oldham, Rochdale Hornets, Halifax Panthers and London Broncos as well as Huddersfield and Bradford, Rogers has a total of 71 career appearances under his belt at senior level.

Eight tries have come his way, with half of those scored in a Bulls shirt back in 2023, including one in a play-off clash with York.

This time around, all being well, the prop – who can also slot in at loose – will line up against the Knights and Oldham, before a decision has to be made on whether his loan will be extended.

Sunday’s trip to York is a meeting between second and third in the Championship, with Bradford able to leapfrog the Knights if they come out on top.

As the initial two-week loan was announced, Huddersfield’s Director of Rugby Andy Kelly said: “Fenton is highly regarded at the club.

“After returning to training, we feel it is right for his development to regain his match fitness at a club competing at the very top of the Championship.”

