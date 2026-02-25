Huddersfield Giants coach Luke Robinson has confirmed they have completed a deal to sign Tanguy Zenon – but are waiting on a visa to enable him to make his Super League debut.

Love Rugby League revealed last week that the Giants had identified a deal to sign the Frenchman after the demise of Halifax Panthers last month.

Robinson has now confirmed Zenon is in the building and training with Huddersfield full-time – but he cannot yet feature for the club in a game due to a delay over transferring his visa to the club.

That means a debut at Castleford on Friday night is off the table, but Robinson confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday he was hopeful Zenon would be on the field soon.

“We’ve got Zenon in from Halifax,” he said. “He’s obviously been a new recruit, we’re just waiting on a bit of visa stuff from him.

“Although he’s got a visa for Halifax it’s not as plain and simple as swapping it over. Fingers crossed that he can get his visa done and he adds a bit of strength to our outside backs. I’ve covered it loads of times, we need a bit more depth in there at the beginning of the season. Once we lost Niall (Evalds) and (Adam) Swifty we need some cover there so hopefully he can come in and do that.”

Robinson also once again reiterated the club’s interest in a deal for Mark Percival – and was hopeful the St Helens centre’s friendship with Giants winger Adam Swift could help get a move over the line.

Huddersfield are now firmly in the box seat for Percival, and are expected to bring him to the club at the start of next season at the very latest.

Robinson said: “It’d be lovely if we could get him in. I’ve been a massive admirer of him for a long time. He’s a bonafide winner, he’s done it at the very top level and he’s still got loads of miles in his legs.

“He plays 20-odd games every year so he gets himself in the team.. it’d be very nice. He’s very good mates with Swifty, they grew up through the ranks together and I know they nip round to each others’ houses for tea.”

Huddersfield have only been able to name a 20-man squad for this weekend’s trip to Castleford – and Robinson admitted his staff are investigating whether or not some of their early-season injuries could have been preventable.

“It’s been like it for 18 months,” he said.

“There’s stuff going on off the field, and we’re looking into things. The Joe Greenwood and Harry Rushton ones.. one has pretty much broke his ankle, the other has disclosed his thumb and that’s part and parcel of it. The others are hamstrings and calves and they’re things we’re looking into.”