Huddersfield Giants have agreed terms with Oli Leyland on a deal that will keep him at the club as part of their first-team squad in 2027, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The Giants took Leyland on trial earlier this summer after he was released early from his contract with Warrington Wolves. He would make an appearance for Huddersfield’s reserve side before that deal was made permanent for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

However, a decision has already been made on his future beyond this season.

Leyland pens Huddersfield deal

Love Rugby League has learned that the former London Broncos product will be remaining in West Yorkshire in 2027 after he agreed to extend his stay into next season.

That is another member of Jim Lenihan’s squad added to his squad ahead of his first full season in charge at the club. It remains to be seen whether Leyland can push for a place in the starting line-up, or whether he is seen as a project player who could also play out at the Giants’ new partner club, Dewsbury Rams.

But Leyland, who failed to play a game for Warrington this season and was ultimately released early, has signed on the dotted line.

Upon joining Huddersfield earlier this month, he said: “I’m delighted to sign here at the club, I’ve worked hard since coming and played some reserves games which I think i’ve played well in, so its a good feeling that the staff have shown faith to offer me a deal.

“It’s been good training with Tui (Lolohea), (Adam) Clune, Kez (Kieran Rush) to learn from them, the experienced players here and how to improve my game.”

Huddersfield’s half-back situation

His signing comes at a time when the club are still looking for deeper clarity on their senior half-backs. Arguably their two first-choice picks, Adam Clune and Tui Lolohea, are both off-contract later this year.

Lenihan has already been fairly non-committal on Clune’s future and the chances of him staying in 2027. The half-back has struggled badly with injuries but there is little doubting Huddersfield are a better side when he is on the pitch.

But both he and Lolohea remain unsigned as things stand. York Knights had shown an interest in Clune but they are now seemingly pushing on with a move to sign Aidan Sezer from Hull FC, with the Black and Whites willing to let him leave.

But one option for Lenihan appears to have definitely been locked in with Leyland agreeing a deal for 2027.

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