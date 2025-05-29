Huddersfield Giants coach vents officiating frustrations following Leigh Leopards defeat

Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson has shared his frustrations over how his side are being officiated after their defeat to Leigh Leopards, saying he ‘needs to address it with people above him’.

Thursday night saw Huddersfield, who still await their first home win of the season, beaten 28-24 by the Leopards.

Robinson’s side trailed 28-6 at the hour-mark, but rallied in the final 20 minutes to mount a comeback and got themselves to within four points of the visitors on 77 minutes as George Flanagan converted after Leroy Cudjoe had dotted the ball down.

The controversial moment came when Leigh full-back Bailey Hodgson looked to have knocked on with around 40 seconds remaining, but referee Jack Smith allowed play to go on, Edwin Ipape gathered and the Leopards saw out the game.

‘I don’t know what it is with us, we don’t seem to be able to get a penalty’

Giants head coach Robinson could be seen screaming for a knock on in the stands, and there had been shouts from the Sky Sports team that the Giants should have used their Captain’s Challenge, but they weren’t able to as the game never stopped.

But, while that moment in the game was the one that drew the most controversy, Robinson raised his concerns around officiating on the whole: not just what had happened against the Leopards but in previous weeks too.

Huddersfield – who remain second-bottom of the Super League ladder thanks to points difference – were thumped 46-4 at home by St Helens last weekend.

Speaking to Sky’s Jenna Brooks post-match following the defeat to Leigh, Robinson said: “I don’t know what it is with us, we don’t seem to be able to get a penalty.

“I probably need to go and address that with people above my head really, because I don’t think we got a penalty until about the 55th/60th minute.

“Last week, we didn’t get a penalty right until the very end of the first half, and then at the end tonight… I’ll have to watch it back.

“Sometimes when the luck’s not going your way, it’s not going your way.

“We couldn’t use it (the Captain’s Challenge) because the game was still going. It’s very difficult to take.”

