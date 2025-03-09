Huddersfield Giants coach provides concerning update on Tui Lolohea after late withdrawal from Wigan Warriors defeat

Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson has revealed that Tui Lolohea had to withdraw from Sunday’s defeat at Wigan Warriors after feeling stabbing pains in his chest during the warm-up.

Veteran Tonga international Lolohea – who turned 30 in January – had been named in Robinson’s side, and was set to line up in the halves alongside half-back partner Adam Clune for the first time this season as the Australian made his return from injury.

But just a few minutes before kick-off, it was announced over the PA that Lolohea had been replaced in Huddersfield’s side by 18th man George Flanagan Jr, with Matty English in turn taking a spot as the Giants’ new 18th man.

Young deputy Flanagan was one of the visitors’ try-scorers in a first half which saw the Giants head into the sheds 18-10 to the good at half-time at The Brick Community Stadium.

But a second half capitulation saw the visitors’ wait for a win this season go on, losing 44-18 having conceded 34 unanswered points.

Post-match, Robinson explained why Lolohea withdrew from the Round 4 clash, detailing: “Resilience is a word that I keep having to use over and over with this playing group at the minute, because there are obstacles that keep happening to us.

“Tui just said he had pains in his chest. There was nothing (he felt) beforehand and nothing on the coach ride over here.

“In the warm-up, he just started getting severe stabbing pains in his chest. We spoke to the doctor, and he obviously advised him it was best for him not to play.

“We trained all week expecting him to be the half-back partnering Cluney (Adam Clune), and in the end, we’ve had to throw young George in once again at the last minute.

“I’ve no idea (what comes next for Tui). It was obviously really unexpected and nobody had any inkling that might be the case.

“We’ve probably got to sit down with the physio team and the doctors and work out what it is.”