Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson has outlined where he’d like to strengthen his squad ahead of 2026, pinpointing two key areas as he revealed a ‘wishlist’ that he has presented to the powers that be at the club.

The Giants’ 2025 campaign was blighted by injuries before it had even begun, with key recruit George King not making his bow for his hometown club until mid-May courtesy of an ankle injury suffered in an early pre-season training session.

That blow was the first of many to come, and his squad’s abysmal injury record has seen Robinson left threadbare at times, patching things up with a combination of loanees and youngsters.

17-year-old Lewis Jagger’s try-scoring debut at Leigh Leopards on Friday night took Huddersfield’s tally for players used in 2025 on the cusp of the 40-mark, and with the season now over, all in West Yorkshire are hoping for a brighter 2026.

Huddersfield Giants coach outlines 2026 recruitment plans as ‘wishlist’ revealed

Speaking after the trip to Leigh, which brought a 30-16 defeat, Robinson opened up on his plans to strengthen going into next season.

He said: “We definitely need some more strength in depth.

“We’ve called upon a lot of young lads, so a bit more strength in depth is only going to aid us, in training and in games.

“I’d like to add a little bit of everywhere if I’m honest. I’d like an outside-back and a middle.

“People behind the scenes at the Giants are working extremely hard to make that happen.”

The Giants finished 10th on the Super League ladder having won seven games this term, including four of their last eight.

Next year they will compete in a newly-expanded top-flight consisting of 14 teams, with at least two – and more likely three – clubs set to be promoted up from the Championship.

Robinson continued: “I have a wish list, and I put that in and hopefully that comes to fruition.

“We are always on the look out for players and figure stuff out, and hopefully there’s some announcements in the next few weeks.

“If we get our players fit and firing well, then we’ll be a way more competitive side next year.

“If we can add a few more players into the mix and keep them fit, we’ll be in a lot better position next year.”