Huddersfield Giants have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign Mark Percival.

The St Helens centre, a legend of the club after a one-man career to date, is looking to leave the club after a contract dispute that saw a two-year contract tabled rescinded, something that is believed to have caused significant issues at the club.

As a result, Percival has been offered to clubs and the Giants have tabled an offer that the centre is believed to be close to agreeing to, which would go down as a huge coup for Huddersfield, given his stature in the game.

A four-time Grand Final winner with Saints, Percival has been one of Super League’s top centres for years and has remained a key player at the club for several years, playing his part in their historic World Club Challenge victory in Penrith.

Percival, 31, has made 266 appearances for Saints but his future at the club now appears to be coming to an end, though sources have stated that the current arrangement with the Giants is one that would see him join the club in 2027 as they do not have the salary cap space to sign him now.

Catalans Dragons have shown interest in signing Percival for the current campaign, but Saints are reluctant to let him leave at present unless they find a player who will complement their squad in return. The Dragons have secured a deal for Matty Russell in the meantime, with the winger set to join the club immediately.

The Giants have a number of their outside backs off-contract at the end of the season and with that, they have moved quickly to try and sign Percival, and there is increasing confidence within the club that they will be able to secure that deal.