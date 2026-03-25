Huddersfield Giants chief reveals early interest in head coach role as latest on search delivered

Huddersfield Giants director of rugby, Andy Kelly, has revealed the club have already received a high number of applications for the vacant head coach position, detailing the volume of applicants took him by surprise.

The West Yorkshire outfit sacked Luke Robinson on Sunday (22nd March), following a poor start to the season which has left them rooted to the bottom of the Super League table and already out of the Challenge Cup.

In the immediate aftermath of Robinson’s departure, the Giants issued an open call for expressions of interest in the vacant position, with director for change, Ralph Rimmer, detailing it needed to be a long-term appointment after five previous boss in the past 10 years.

Huddersfield Giants boss addresses head coach search

The head coach role at Huddersfield is arguably one of the toughest in Super League right now. The Giants are dealing with yet another injury crisis, with as many as 13 senior players currently sidelined with knocks, and they now head into one of the toughest blocks of fixtures in the league with Wigan Warriors, York Knights, Leeds Rhinos twice, Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves and St Helens all lined up between rounds six and 12.

Around that, they are also potentially staring relegation in the face, with Huddersfield finishing 2025 12th in the IMG gradings.

But, despite the challenges of the role, Kelly detailed the club received a huge number of applications for the position, from across the rugby league world.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from both in the UK and overseas,” he told members of the media ahead of his side’s clash with Wigan Warriors. “It took me by surprise, in the first 24 hours, how many expressions of interest were put in front of me.

“That process will continue until Saturday (28th March), so I would urge anyone who has an interest to come forward to do so; but we have a healthy number of applicants. I’ve been pleasantly surprised by a lot of them. They all have different capabilities and they’re all very ambitious coaches in their own right.

“It’s obvious we need a head coach, but we need the right person,” he continued. “We need the right calibre of person, and if we have to wait a bit longer then I’m sure we will, but the applications are open until Saturday and then we’ll sit down and review what’s been collated.

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“If the right person isn’t in that group, I’m extremely confident in the short-term with Liam Finn, Leroy Cudjoe and Darren Fleary, who’ve taken the on-field coaching this week.”

Tribute to Luke Robinson

Robinson’s departure from the club also marked the official end of his 18-year tenure with the West Yorkshire club. He arrived as a player in 2008, following a move from Salford, and went onto make 228 appearances in the next eight seasons before hanging up his boots. In that time, he also helped the Giants win the League Leaders Shield

From there, he moved into coaching, initially joining the club’s academy ranks, before serving as an assistant with the first team and later taking over in the hot seat.

With Robinson a certified legend of the Giants, the decision to remove him as head coach would have been a big one, and Kelly paid a classy tribute to him.

“I had the task on Sunday morning of meeting Luke face-to-face and telling him the decision of the club,” he said. “It goes without saying that you’re approaching a legend of the club; he’s done 18-plus years as a player and coach, and in the last two years has worked tirelessly to bring about a change of performances.

“Nobody can question what he gave to the club, and everybody should respect and appreciate that. There’s a massive ‘thank you’ to Luke Robinson.

“To sit there and inform him of the decision was extremely difficult, on a personal level and as part of the club.

“He took the news in typical Luke Robinson fashion,” he continued. “He’s one of the most resilient and bouncy characters you’re every going to deal with; and he was obviously fearful of what tomorrow will look like for him and his desire to stay in the game is massive, but he was very pragmatic and there was no contention with regards to what I was saying to him.

“The relationship was good, and his attitude to what was going on was very realistic.

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