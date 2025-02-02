Huddersfield Giants boss delivers injury update with three fresh blows suffered in Featherstone Rovers defeat

There was mixed news on the injury front from Huddersfield boss Luke Robinson after the Giants suffered three fresh blows in Sunday’s friendly defeat at Featherstone Rovers.

Huddersfield were beaten 24-4 by Championship outfit Fev at Post Office Road, heading in 12-0 down at the break and getting their only points of the afternoon through a try from youngster Darius Carter in the second half.

With a core group of his squad already sidelined, Robinson had more than the result to worry about post-match – seeing Elliot Wallis, Sam Halsall and Matty English all forced off through injury.

On top of that, both Jack Murchie and Olly Wilson were sin-binned during an ill-disciplined game that saw both sets of players come to blows on numerous occasions, with the RFL’s disciplinary panel likely to get involved.

Robinson – who was handed the head coach gig at Huddersfield permanently ahead of the 2025 season – expressed his concerns over the ill-discipline post-match before delivering the latest on the injury situation.

Speaking to the club’s YouTube channel, the Giants boss said: “I was sat in the box with Tui (Lolohea), Cluney (Adam Clune), (Zac) Woolford and Leroy (Cudjoe), so pretty much the spine of the team was sat with me watching it.

“I think three out of the four should be back next week.

“(Elliot) Wallis came off with a bad back, and he doesn’t look like he’s too bad, but Sam Halsall‘s dislocated his elbow.

“Matty English, someone hit him off the ball and cannonballed him. I’m not sure whether he did it on purpose, but the opposition scrum-half just seemed to dive at his knee, so that’ll get assessed tomorrow (Monday).

“Hopefully it’s not too bad.”

The Giants travel to Championship outfit Hunslet in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup next weekend before opening up their Super League campaign with a home game against Warrington Wolves on February 16.

