Former Wigan Warriors pair Jake Bibby and Jack Bibby will both depart Huddersfield Giants come the end of the season, alongside team-mate Aidan McGowan.

Both 29-year-old Jake and 23-year-old Jack, who share the same surname but are of no relation, made the move to Huddersfield from Wigan together ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Jake already had more than 150 first-team appearances on his CV having donned the shirts of Salford Red Devils, Oldham, North Wales Crusaders and Halifax prior as well as forming part of the Wigan side which beat Huddersfield in the 2022 Challenge Cup final.

Jack meanwhile had registered a sole senior appearance for the Warriors, with other sporadic appearances made on loan/dual-registration for Oldham, Workington Town and Whitehaven.

Three seasons on, the two Bibbys will depart the Accu Stadium together having made a combined 70 appearances for the Giants.

Jake is responsible for 61 of those, with Jack’s time in West Yorkshire having yielded nine senior appearances as well as further games on loan/dual-registration for Keighley Cougars, Bradford Bulls, Dewsbury Rams and most recently Widnes Vikings.

Huddersfield Giants announce trio of departures including former Wigan duo

Huddersfield announced the pair’s departures alongside that of full-back McGowan, with their final game of the season coming up on Friday night as Luke Robinson’s side travel to Leigh Leopards.

Ireland international McGowan, who turned 23 in March, is a product of the Giants’ youth system.

Making his senior bow for the club in July 2024 against Warrington Wolves, he now has 17 first-team appearances under his belt, including seven made this year.

Like Jack Bibby, McGowan has also had a taste of the lower leagues during his time with Huddersfield, being sent out on loan and dual-registration numerous times.

His stints away from the club have included time with York, Dewsbury Rams, Batley Bulldogs and Bradford.

In their press release announcing the trio’s exits, Huddersfield state: “All of the players leave with the very best wishes of everyone at the club, and we wish them well in their future careers, they will forever be a part of the Giants family.”

