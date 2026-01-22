Huddersfield Giants have added former Great Britain and England international Darren Fleary to their coaching staff for the 2026 Super League season.

Fleary, a former Leeds Rhinos prop who made over 100 appearances for the club, has become the latest addition to the Giants’ backroom staff as part of major changes behind the scenes at the club heading into the new season.

The 53-year-old will particularly work with the club’s younger generation with Steve Fox, Huddersfield’s head of youth. The pair worked together in the prison service in previous years.

Fleary joins Leroy Cudjoe on the coaching staff for the new season, with the club has recruited a new head of strength and conditioning for good measure in the shape of Gaz Whittaker.

“For a number of years before I took the head coach position, I said we were understaffed at this club,” head coach Luke Robinson said.

“In the coaching ranks we were one or two light. Daz has now come on the coaching staff full-time in a position we think we lacked a little bit. Him coming on board has not only given us an extra coach but in particular, will really help Steve Fox with the younger lads.

“He’s an experienced bloke you wouldn’t mess with and he’s going to give those young lads a real good grounding.”

The Giants are looking to improve on last year’s tenth-place finish, and have made three signings to their squad for the new season. Chris Patolo, Asher O’Donnell and Mathieu Cozza have all been added to Robins’ squad ahead of the new campaign.

Fleary started his career at Keighley Cougars before joining Dewsbury Rams. He signed for Leeds in 1997 before joining his hometown club, Huddersfield, in 2003. He ended his career at Leigh in 2005. He played twice for Great Britain and three times or England.