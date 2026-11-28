Huddersfield Giants have revealed their squad numbers for the 2027 season, with head coach Jim Lenihan set to deploy a new-look team.

The headline change among them comes at full-back, with youngster George Flanagan Jr handed the number one jersey this season ahead of previous incumbent Niall Evalds, who sees himself handed the number 18 jersey. Elsewhere, new half-back Jake Arthur also looks set to feature in Lenihan’s run-on side too.

Huddersfield come into 2027 looking to continue their upward trend following the arrival of Lenihan at the end of last season, finishing the campaign with a run of six wins from eight.

Huddersfield Giants 2027 squad numbers revealed as key spine calls made

Academy graduate Flanagan Jr has emerged as a key figure for the Giants since his debut in 2025, now boasting a tally of 19 tries in 42 appearances, and it seems he is set for an extended run in the side this season after being handed the number one shirt for the first time in his career.

He looks set to feature in a new-look backs division in 2027, with a number of changes made within the top order. New recruit Logan Aoake will wear two following his arrival from Newcastle Knights, in a move that also sees Adam Swift swapped sides to wear five.

Connor Wrench’s form following his arrival mid-season is rewarded with the number three shirt, Sam Halsall looks set to feature more in the centre after being given number four, while the aforementioned Arthur takes the vacant number seven jersey following the departure of Adam Clune.

Tui Lolohea, recently re-signed for another year, retains the six shirt this year.

In the pack, new recruit Jaimin Jolliffe has been handed the number 10 jersey ahead of Tom Burgess, while Tristan Powell, Zac Woolford, Asher O’Donnell, Sam Hewitt and Harry Rushton all retain their starting eight, nine, 11, 12 and 13 shirts again this season.

Elsewhere, fellow new recruits Jordy Crowther, Will Tate and Kruise Leeming have been handed shirts 16, 24 and 29, respectively. Oli Leyland, who recently extended his deal at the club, will wear number 22.

Huddersfield Giants 2027 squad numbers in full

1. George Flanagan Jr, 2. Logan Aoake, 3. Connor Wrench, 4. Sam Halsall, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Tui Lolohea, 7. Jake Arthur, 8. Tristan Powell, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Jaimin Jolliffe, 11. Asher O’Donnell, 12. Sam Hewitt, 13. Harry Rushton, 14. Fenton Rogers, 15. Zane Dunford, 16. Jordy Crowther, 17. Jack Billington, 18. Niall Evalds, 19. Joe Greenwood, 20. Mathieu Cozza, 21. Lewis Jagger, 22. Oli Leyland, 23. Chris Patolo, 24. Will Tate, 25. Tom Burgess, 26. George King, 27. Tanguy Zenon, 28. Connor Carr, 29. Kruise Leeming, 30. Archie Sykes, 31. Jacob Algar, 32. Marshall Land